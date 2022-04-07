Financial Review: Constellation Brands (STZ.B) versus The Competition

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Constellation Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Constellation Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.36 billion $2.00 billion -873.33 Constellation Brands Competitors $11.50 billion $1.92 billion -24.17

Constellation Brands’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands’ peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Constellation Brands pays out -920.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 105.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Constellation Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Brands Competitors 277 1290 1457 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 91.53%. Given Constellation Brands’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -0.56% 15.03% 7.16% Constellation Brands Competitors -11.47% -22.88% -11.92%

Summary

Constellation Brands beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

