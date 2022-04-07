Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $22.10.
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
