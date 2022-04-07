Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.