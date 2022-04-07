Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of FTT traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$36.63. 145,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,357. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$29.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.7099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 997 shares in the company, valued at C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

