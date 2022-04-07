Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Shares Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 26.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.
The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.
About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA)
