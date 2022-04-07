First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.92.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

