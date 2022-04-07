First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.20.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $634.69 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $629.66 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $737.09 and its 200-day moving average is $804.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $83,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

