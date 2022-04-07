First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $154.76

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $154.76 and last traded at $155.40, with a volume of 12728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.50.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

