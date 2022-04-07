First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.50 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.50. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,711 shares of company stock valued at $831,764. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.