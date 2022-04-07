First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Stock Price Down 2.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating) was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.71 and last traded at $106.91. Approximately 53,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 83,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.