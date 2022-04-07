Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Shares Up 12.1%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 452,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 644,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 39.69, a quick ratio of 39.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$50.50 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.
Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)
