Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Five Below worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 201.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

FIVE traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.34. 32,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,262. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

