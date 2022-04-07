Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $3.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

FBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.82. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.