Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $12.76. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 41,169 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLNC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,340,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $70,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

