FMC (FMC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

FMC (NYSE: FMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2022 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/31/2022 – FMC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $126.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $129.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – FMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

FMC opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $136.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

