FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 15,981 Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 358,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,318. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.17. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

