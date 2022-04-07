FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 438.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ironSource were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 16.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 23.5% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 181,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. ironSource Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

