FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 478,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,909,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

