FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $159,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $624.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,306. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $558.77 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

