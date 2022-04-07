FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,756 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

