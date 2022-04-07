FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Poema Global stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 5,986,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Poema Global Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Poema Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

