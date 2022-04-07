FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SOFI stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 4,960,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,955,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

