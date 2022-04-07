FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.07. 8,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,199. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

