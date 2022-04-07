FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HSBC by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 194,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.54) to GBX 565 ($7.41) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.07) to GBX 725 ($9.51) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $496.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

