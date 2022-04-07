Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,400 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 196,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,983. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

