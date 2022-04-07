Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$210.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.73.

FNV opened at C$205.26 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$158.27 and a 12 month high of C$216.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$190.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$178.34.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Also, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total value of C$5,590,171.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,577,745.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

