Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,962,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,758,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,100,000 after purchasing an additional 931,606 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 706.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after acquiring an additional 897,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,174,000 after acquiring an additional 236,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 678,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 82,633 shares during the last quarter.

FLJP stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,211. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

