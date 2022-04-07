Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Fraport stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

