Frax Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $36.99 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.06 or 0.07415250 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,422.05 or 0.99993492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,692,095,598 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

