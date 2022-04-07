FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.80. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 16,590 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.12.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

