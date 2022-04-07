Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

FYBR stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

