Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 28,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter worth $9,850,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter worth $7,856,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter worth $7,551,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 4th quarter worth $5,401,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter worth $4,393,000.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

