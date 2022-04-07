Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Head to Head Contrast

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. and Fuse Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. $926.52 million N/A $295.00 million $11.32 18.41 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. and Fuse Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 5 0 0 2.00 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus price target of $219.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. and Fuse Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 34.57% 15.78% 10.76% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Fuse Science on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Fuse Science (Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations. The company was founded by Adam Adler and Aitan Zacharin on September 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

