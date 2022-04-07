FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Reduced by Analyst

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.