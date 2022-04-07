Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
GRMN stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after buying an additional 568,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,654.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after buying an additional 519,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 387,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
