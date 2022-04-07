Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

GRMN stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after buying an additional 568,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,654.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after buying an additional 519,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 387,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

