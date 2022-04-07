Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in argenx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 983,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,308,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in argenx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 577,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.77. The company had a trading volume of 274,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.08. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.08.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.33.

argenx Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.