Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $191.40

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 191.40 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 189.13 ($2.48), with a volume of 110409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.80 ($2.44).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GENL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86. The firm has a market cap of £547.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.20.
Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
