Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $410.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $462.25.

Shares of GNRC opened at $300.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

