General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

GE traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $88.13. 145,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

