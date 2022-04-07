General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,078 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $6,764,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in General Electric by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 99,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.37. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

