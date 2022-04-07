General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.53.

Shares of GE opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

