Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period.

Shares of GEL opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

