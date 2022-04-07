Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

GNE stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $178.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.41. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

