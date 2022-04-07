Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

