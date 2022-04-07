Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GNCA opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
