GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 3,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

