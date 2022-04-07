George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.46

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.46 and last traded at $127.23, with a volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WNGRF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

Get George Weston alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.