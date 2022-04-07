GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Up 4.5%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 17,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 37,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Get GGL Resources alerts:

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.