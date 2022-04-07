Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.77

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.77 and traded as high as C$25.59. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$25.02, with a volume of 440,090 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.78.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at C$389,498.06.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

