GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.52) to GBX 1,910 ($25.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.82) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,669.79 ($21.90).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,738.96 ($22.81) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £88.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.16 ($22.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,598.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,556.54.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.72) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,351.61). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.11), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($718,556.20). Insiders purchased 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

