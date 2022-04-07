Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.41

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $12.53. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

