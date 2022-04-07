Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.23. Approximately 136,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 83,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.